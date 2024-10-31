Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Karnataka Bank opened at 217.35 and closed at 214.70. The stock reached a high of 217.35 and a low of 212.30 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price 214.7, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79513.91, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 217.35 and a low of 212.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5206.62
10214.40
20221.21
50224.98
100224.37
300230.41

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 & P/B is at 0.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.22% with a target price of 271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.

Karnataka Bank share price up 0.75% today to trade at 214.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.39% & -0.54% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
