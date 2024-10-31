Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Karnataka Bank share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Karnataka Bank shares are trading at price ₹214.7, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79513.91, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹217.35 and a low of ₹212.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 206.62 10 214.40 20 221.21 50 224.98 100 224.37 300 230.41

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71% & ROA of 1.21% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 5.75 & P/B is at 0.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.22% with a target price of ₹271.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.