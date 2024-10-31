Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on : Karnataka Bank share are up by 1.36%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Karnataka Bank Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|206.62
|10
|214.40
|20
|221.21
|50
|224.98
|100
|224.37
|300
|230.41
Karnataka Bank Share Price Today
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.71%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.46% with a target price of ₹271.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.48% MF holding, & 10.29% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 13.36% in june to 12.48% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.72% in june to 10.29% in the september quarter.
Karnataka Bank share price up 1.36% today to trade at ₹216 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as RBL Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, South Indian Bank are falling today, but its peers Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.