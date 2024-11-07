KEC International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - KEC International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Federal Bank

Published7 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of KEC International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Federal Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -278.85(-1.14%) points and Sensex was down by -697.13(-0.87%) points at 07 Nov 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -469.8(-0.9%) at 07 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Raymond Lifestyle hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.40
11:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.8 (1.17%)

Bharat Electronics share price

298.35
11:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-3.5 (-1.16%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

143.80
11:00 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.85 (-0.59%)

Tata Power share price

446.50
11:01 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-2.8 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,399.35
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
429.5 (6.16%)

Karur Vysya Bank share price

232.10
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
5.95 (2.63%)

City Union Bank share price

181.15
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.65 (0.92%)

Federal Bank share price

206.65
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
1.85 (0.9%)
More from 52 Week High

Adani Energy Solutions share price

977.90
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-97.4 (-9.06%)

Hindalco Industries share price

654.25
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-54 (-7.62%)

Blue Star share price

1,751.30
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-127.45 (-6.78%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,664.10
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
-104.85 (-5.93%)
More from Top Losers

KEC International share price

1,063.30
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
87.8 (9%)

Swan Energy share price

535.80
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
39.25 (7.9%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,399.35
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
429.5 (6.16%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,181.90
10:59 AM | 7 NOV 2024
65.55 (5.87%)
More from Top Gainers

    Popular in Markets

