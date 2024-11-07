KEC International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of KEC International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Federal Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -278.85(-1.14%) points and Sensex was down by -697.13(-0.87%) points at 07 Nov 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -469.8(-0.9%) at 07 Nov 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Raymond Lifestyle hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.