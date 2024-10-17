KEI Industries share are down by -4.72%, Nifty down by -0.61%

KEI Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:13 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹4174.5, -4.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81119.14, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4424.95 and a low of ₹4116.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4552.14 10 4394.39 20 4351.28 50 4379.78 100 4381.47 300 3898.49

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI Industries was 1796.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 63.50 & P/B is at 11.44.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in to 31.11% in the quarter.