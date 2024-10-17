KEI Industries share are down by -4.72%, Nifty down by -0.61%

KEI Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4552.14
|10
|4394.39
|20
|4351.28
|50
|4379.78
|100
|4381.47
|300
|3898.49
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI Industries was 1796.23% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in to 31.11% in the quarter.
KEI Industries share price down -4.72% today to trade at ₹4174.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.47% each respectively.