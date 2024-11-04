KEI Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: KEI share price are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -1.73%

KEI Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at 4022.05 and closed at 4044.25. The stock reached a high of 4052 and a low of 3930.35 during the day. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published4 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
KEIShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
KEIShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

KEI Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4044.25, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78420.2, down by -1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 4052 and a low of 3930.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53923.80
103955.41
204160.79
504314.21
1004362.09
3003945.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4139.43, 4227.12, & 4371.83, whereas it has key support levels at 3907.03, 3762.32, & 3674.63.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 201.02% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.67 & P/B is at 10.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.46% with a target price of 4993.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -0.33% today to trade at 4044.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries, Exide Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.64% each respectively.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKEI Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: KEI share price are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -1.73%

