KEI Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: KEI share price are down by -3.73%, Nifty down by -0.53%

KEI Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at ₹ 4025 and closed at ₹ 3902.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4071.45 and a low of ₹ 3888 during the day.

KEI Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹3902.35, -3.73% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78361.41, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4071.45 and a low of ₹3888 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3923.80 10 3955.41 20 4160.79 50 4314.21 100 4362.09 300 3945.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4106.63, ₹4156.37, & ₹4243.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3969.88, ₹3882.87, & ₹3833.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 197.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 58.74 & P/B is at 10.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.95% with a target price of ₹4993.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.