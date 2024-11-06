KEI Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: KEI share price are down by -0.87%, Nifty up by 0.73%

KEI Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹3926.45, -0.87% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3990.35 and a low of ₹3920 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3923.80 10 3955.41 20 4160.79 50 4314.21 100 4362.09 300 3949.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4061.07, ₹4162.33, & ₹4250.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3871.77, ₹3783.73, & ₹3682.47.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 219.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 57.56 & P/B is at 10.37.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.16% with a target price of ₹4993.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.