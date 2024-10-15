KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 0.61%, Nifty down by -0.32%

KEI Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at ₹ 4599.9 and closed at ₹ 4602.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 4623.55, while the lowest price was ₹ 4556.45.

KEI Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹4602.85, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81843.31, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4623.55 and a low of ₹4556.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4362.91 10 4317.93 20 4330.26 50 4367.29 100 4368.58 300 3881.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4618.95, ₹4658.4, & ₹4696.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4541.0, ₹4502.5, & ₹4463.05.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 106.64% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 67.91 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.07% with a target price of ₹4790.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.