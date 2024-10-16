KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -8.25%, Nifty down by -0.14%

KEI Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4455.77
|10
|4355.37
|20
|4338.92
|50
|4372.66
|100
|4375.28
|300
|3889.71
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4756.08, ₹4827.47, & ₹4929.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4582.23, ₹4479.77, & ₹4408.38.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.39% with a target price of ₹4790.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.
KEI share price down -8.25% today to trade at ₹4300.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.11% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess