Business News/ Markets / KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -8.25%, Nifty down by -0.14%

KEI Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at 4599.95 and closed at 4300.15. The stock reached a high of 4599.95 and a low of 4280 during the session.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:04 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4300.15, -8.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81727.87, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 4599.95 and a low of 4280 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54455.77
104355.37
204338.92
504372.66
1004375.28
3003889.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4756.08, 4827.47, & 4929.93, whereas it has key support levels at 4582.23, 4479.77, & 4408.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 69.56 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.39% with a target price of 4790.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -8.25% today to trade at 4300.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.14% & -0.11% each respectively.

