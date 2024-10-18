KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -0.81%, Nifty up by 0.12%

KEI Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at 4141 and closed at 4110. The stock reached a high of 4183.3 and a low of 3981.1 during the session.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
KEI Stock Price Today
KEI Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4110, -0.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81044.58, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 4183.3 and a low of 3981.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54549.55
104401.01
204349.06
504380.83
1004384.75
3003905.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4329.8, 4527.4, & 4634.8, whereas it has key support levels at 4024.8, 3917.4, & 3719.8.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 60.02 & P/B is at 10.82.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.54% with a target price of 4913.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -0.81% today to trade at 4110 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Exide Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

