KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -0.81%, Nifty up by 0.12%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4549.55
|10
|4401.01
|20
|4349.06
|50
|4380.83
|100
|4384.75
|300
|3905.82
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4329.8, ₹4527.4, & ₹4634.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹4024.8, ₹3917.4, & ₹3719.8.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.54% with a target price of ₹4913.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.
KEI share price down -0.81% today to trade at ₹4110 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Exide Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.