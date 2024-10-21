KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 1.08%, Nifty down by -0.37%

KEI Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4369.44
|10
|4366.18
|20
|4312.53
|50
|4379.21
|100
|4382.63
|300
|3912.23
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4163.32, ₹4276.63, & ₹4368.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3958.37, ₹3866.73, & ₹3753.42.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.72% with a target price of ₹4913.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.
KEI share price up 1.08% today to trade at ₹4103.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.