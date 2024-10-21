KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 1.08%, Nifty down by -0.37%

KEI Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at ₹ 4070.05 and closed at ₹ 4103.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4116.45 and a low of ₹ 4044.50 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

KEI Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹4103.9, 1.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80991.99, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4116.45 and a low of ₹4044.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4369.44 10 4366.18 20 4312.53 50 4379.21 100 4382.63 300 3912.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4163.32, ₹4276.63, & ₹4368.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3958.37, ₹3866.73, & ₹3753.42.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.76 & P/B is at 10.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.72% with a target price of ₹4913.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}