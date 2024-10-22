Hello User
Business News/ Markets / KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -0.55%

KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -0.55%

KEI Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at 4021.05 and closed at 4047.65. The stock reached a high of 4083.15 and a low of 4021.05, indicating a range of movement within the day.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4047.65, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80856.96, down by -0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 4083.15 and a low of 4021.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54369.44
104366.18
204312.53
504379.21
1004382.63
3003912.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4102.85, 4145.9, & 4176.8, whereas it has key support levels at 4028.9, 3998.0, & 3954.95.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 214.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.76 & P/B is at 10.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.38% with a target price of 4913.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -0.33% today to trade at 4047.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.36% each respectively.

