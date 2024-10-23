KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 2.74%, Nifty up by 0.25%

KEI Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4266.67
|10
|4361.22
|20
|4301.26
|50
|4380.13
|100
|4380.97
|300
|3917.36
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4059.4, ₹4117.7, & ₹4147.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3971.4, ₹3941.7, & ₹3883.4.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 391.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.44% with a target price of ₹4913.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.
KEI share price has gained 2.74% today to trade at ₹4113.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess