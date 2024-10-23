Hello User
KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 2.74%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Livemint

KEI Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at 4000 and closed at 4113.35. The stock reached a high of 4132.45 and a low of 3921.30 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend with a closing price higher than the opening price.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:15 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4113.35, 2.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80473.53, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of 4132.45 and a low of 3921.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54266.67
104361.22
204301.26
504380.13
1004380.97
3003917.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4059.4, 4117.7, & 4147.4, whereas it has key support levels at 3971.4, 3941.7, & 3883.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 391.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.79 & P/B is at 10.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.44% with a target price of 4913.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price has gained 2.74% today to trade at 4113.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.32% each respectively.

