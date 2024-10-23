KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 2.74%, Nifty up by 0.25%

KEI Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at ₹ 4000 and closed at ₹ 4113.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 4132.45 and a low of ₹ 3921.30 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive trend with a closing price higher than the opening price.

KEI Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:15 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹4113.35, 2.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80473.53, up by 0.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4132.45 and a low of ₹3921.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4266.67 10 4361.22 20 4301.26 50 4380.13 100 4380.97 300 3917.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4059.4, ₹4117.7, & ₹4147.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3971.4, ₹3941.7, & ₹3883.4.

KEI Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 391.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.79 & P/B is at 10.59. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.44% with a target price of ₹4913.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.