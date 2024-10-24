KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.08%

KEI Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|4130.02
|10
|4341.08
|20
|4290.88
|50
|4377.50
|100
|4379.68
|300
|3921.89
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4151.02, ₹4251.93, & ₹4364.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3937.87, ₹3825.63, & ₹3724.72.
KEI Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 170.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.36% with a target price of ₹4980.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.
KEI share price down -1.16% today to trade at ₹4004.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.