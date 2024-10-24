KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.08%

KEI Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at ₹ 4051.35 and closed at ₹ 4004.50. The day's trading range saw a high of ₹ 4096.45 and a low of ₹ 3985. This indicates a decline in the stock price by the end of the day, despite reaching a higher peak earlier in the session.

KEI Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹4004.5, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80056.9, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4096.45 and a low of ₹3985 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 4130.02 10 4341.08 20 4290.88 50 4377.50 100 4379.68 300 3921.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹4151.02, ₹4251.93, & ₹4364.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3937.87, ₹3825.63, & ₹3724.72.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 170.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.67 & P/B is at 10.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.36% with a target price of ₹4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.