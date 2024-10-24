Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.08%

KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -1.16%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

KEI Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at 4051.35 and closed at 4004.50. The day's trading range saw a high of 4096.45 and a low of 3985. This indicates a decline in the stock price by the end of the day, despite reaching a higher peak earlier in the session.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4004.5, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80056.9, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 4096.45 and a low of 3985 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
54130.02
104341.08
204290.88
504377.50
1004379.68
3003921.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4151.02, 4251.93, & 4364.17, whereas it has key support levels at 3937.87, 3825.63, & 3724.72.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 170.97% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 58.67 & P/B is at 10.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.36% with a target price of 4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -1.16% today to trade at 4004.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.