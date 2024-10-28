KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 0.12%, Nifty up by 1.11%

KEI Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at ₹ 3820.05 and closed at ₹ 3863. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3982 and a low of ₹ 3820.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3987.02 10 4178.23 20 4248.08 50 4361.61 100 4372.22 300 3929.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3975.38, ₹4091.12, & ₹4177.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3773.48, ₹3687.32, & ₹3571.58.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 165.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.77 & P/B is at 10.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 28.92% with a target price of ₹4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.