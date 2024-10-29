Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -2.51%, Nifty down by -0.55%

KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are down by -2.51%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Livemint

KEI Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at 3850 and closed at 3744.4. The stock reached a high of 3850 and a low of 3725 during the day.

KEI Stock Price Today

KEI Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:15 today, KEI shares are trading at price 3744.4, -2.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79591.1, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of 3850 and a low of 3725 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53987.02
104178.23
204248.08
504361.61
1004372.22
3003932.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3936.4, 4037.8, & 4094.25, whereas it has key support levels at 3778.55, 3722.1, & 3620.7.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 180.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.61 & P/B is at 10.02.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 33.00% with a target price of 4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price down -2.51% today to trade at 3744.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries, Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.52% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.