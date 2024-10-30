KEI Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: KEI share price are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.07%

KEI Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI opened at ₹ 3796.1 and closed at ₹ 3833.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3870.3 and a low of ₹ 3756.3 during the session. Overall, there was a positive movement in the stock price, reflecting an increase from the opening to the closing price.

KEI Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹3833.95, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80252.01, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3870.3 and a low of ₹3756.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3942.92 10 4104.80 20 4230.08 50 4351.72 100 4368.63 300 3936.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3853.17, ₹3917.33, & ₹3982.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3723.47, ₹3657.93, & ₹3593.77.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 228.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 54.92 & P/B is at 9.90.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 29.89% with a target price of ₹4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.