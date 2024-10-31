KEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: KEI share price are up by 3.24%, Nifty down by -0.35%

KEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, KEI shares are trading at price ₹3996.3, 3.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79599.44, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹4012 and a low of ₹3864.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3901.35 10 4015.69 20 4205.04 50 4342.01 100 4365.55 300 3939.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3933.07, ₹3978.03, & ₹4066.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹3800.07, ₹3712.03, & ₹3667.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 124.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.98 & P/B is at 10.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.62% with a target price of ₹4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.