KEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: KEI share price are up by 3.24%, Nifty down by -0.35%

KEI Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at 3909.55 and closed at 3996.30. The stock reached a high of 4012 and a low of 3864.90 during the trading session. This indicates an overall upward movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
KEIShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
KEIShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

KEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, KEI shares are trading at price 3996.3, 3.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79599.44, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 4012 and a low of 3864.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53901.35
104015.69
204205.04
504342.01
1004365.55
3003939.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 3933.07, 3978.03, & 4066.07, whereas it has key support levels at 3800.07, 3712.03, & 3667.07.

KEI Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 124.66% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% & ROA of 13.79% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 55.98 & P/B is at 10.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.62% with a target price of 4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price up 3.24% today to trade at 3996.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.35% & -0.43% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsKEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: KEI share price are up by 3.24%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Most Active Stocks

Hindalco Industries share price

682.75
11:02 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-4.9 (-0.71%)

Tata Power share price

439.25
11:03 AM | 31 OCT 2024
12.1 (2.83%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.15
11:03 AM | 31 OCT 2024
4.6 (2.59%)

Tata Steel share price

149.65
11:03 AM | 31 OCT 2024
0.7 (0.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,901.15
10:51 AM | 31 OCT 2024
103.4 (3.7%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,318.60
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
29.1 (2.26%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

701.15
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-63 (-8.24%)

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price

10,663.00
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-573.8 (-5.11%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

204.35
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-10.95 (-5.09%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,600.85
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-83.95 (-4.98%)
More from Top Losers

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,629.85
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
147.6 (9.96%)

Cipla share price

1,539.00
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
121.55 (8.58%)

Chalet Hotels share price

900.20
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
60.1 (7.15%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,631.90
10:52 AM | 31 OCT 2024
224.8 (6.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.