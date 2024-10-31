KEI Share Price Today on : KEI share are up by 4.74%, Nifty down by -0.56%

KEI Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, KEI's stock opened at 3909.55 and closed at 4054.20. The stock reached a high of 4080 and a low of 3864.90 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
KEI Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, KEI shares are trading at price 4054.2, 4.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of 4080 and a low of 3864.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
53901.35
104015.69
204205.04
504342.01
1004365.55
3003939.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 4150.97, 4232.88, & 4383.37, whereas it has key support levels at 3918.57, 3768.08, & 3686.17.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KEI was 340.22% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 20.25% .The current P/E of the stock is at 55.98 & P/B is at 10.09.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.84% with a target price of 4980.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 1.42% MF holding, & 31.11% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 1.54% in june to 1.42% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 30.75% in june to 31.11% in the september quarter.

KEI share price up 4.74% today to trade at 4054.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Exide Industries are falling today, but its peers Apar Industries, Kaynes Technology India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

