Keystone Realtors shares' debut tomorrow: What to expect on listing day?2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 01:57 PM IST
- Keystone Realtors shares may list at a minor premium or around same price on the listing day, as per experts
Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', saw its initial public offering (IPO) receive 2 times subscription on the last day of offer that was open from Monday, November 14, 2022 to Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The shares of the company are expected to make their market debut on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday, November 24, 2022.