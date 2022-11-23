Keystone Realtors shares' debut tomorrow: What to expect on listing day?

“Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent real estate developer. The company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities in India. The GMP is ₹5 and the issue has been subscribed 2X times, we may not expect huge listing gains, but one may accumulate or hold the position it with a long-term perspective as it is one of the renowned brands in the real estate industry," said Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director, Proficient equities Private limited.