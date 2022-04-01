KFin tech files draft papers for 2,400 cr IPO: Key highlights

Among its many strategies going forward, KFIN intends to continue to grow the overall share of revenues from the sale of these services to existing and new clients. The company is undertaking marketing and sales initiatives across its platform to target new clients and expand its client base. The company is expanding its business in Malaysia and Hong Kong, with the acquisition of 10 clients until December 31, 2021. In addition, the company has signed on three AMCs in Malaysia and Singapore that are yet to go live. Further, the company plans to deepen its presence in South East Asia and has expanded its international sales team by adding additional country sales heads in South East Asia.