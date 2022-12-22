KFin Technologies IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:38 AM IST
- KFin Technologies IPO received bids for 6,14,67,520 shares against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer
The initial public offering (IPO) of KFin Technologies was subscribed 2.59 times on the last day of offer that closed on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The issue received bids for 6,14,67,520 shares against 2,37,75,215 shares on offer. The three day initial share sale's price range was fixed at ₹347-366 a share.
