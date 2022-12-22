KFin Technologies IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

The finalization of basis of share allotment of KFin Technologies IPO is expected to take place next week on Monday, December 26, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}