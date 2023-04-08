King Dollar Still Looks Safe From the Yuan2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 05:02 PM IST
- Weaponizing the dollar creates incentives for change. But as an alternative, the yuan still has serious limitations.
The dollar’s dominance isn’t going away anytime soon. While the Chinese yuan could grow in importance, it’s also very unlikely to replace the greenback as the global reserve currency—barring some truly radical changes to China’s economic model.
