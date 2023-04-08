Home / Markets / King Dollar Still Looks Safe From the Yuan
The dollar’s dominance isn’t going away anytime soon. While the Chinese yuan could grow in importance, it’s also very unlikely to replace the greenback as the global reserve currency—barring some truly radical changes to China’s economic model.

