Korea’s Kospi Extends Wild Swings as Chip Stocks Resume Slide

South Korea’s stock market lurched from one extreme to another for a third straight session Wednesday, extending a stretch of swings that has whipsawed investors and repeatedly triggered market safeguards.

The benchmark Kospi tumbled 4.5%, surrendering much of Tuesday’s 8.2% rally. The decline followed an 8.3% rout on Monday that was severe enough to halt trading in the cash market for 20 minutes. The moves underscored the intense volatility gripping one of Asia’s most concentrated equity markets.

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The violent back-and-forth reflects growing turbulence around artificial intelligence-linked stocks, particularly Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., which together account for more than half of the Kospi’s weighting. Investors were also reluctant to make large bets ahead of Wednesday’s US inflation report, which could offer fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

Volatility also increased as leveraged exchange-traded funds tied to the two chipmakers, which magnify daily moves, gained popularity. A growing wave of forced stock sales by Korean investors, as margin‑loan calls come due, may be deepening the decline. The Kospi 200 volatility gauge surged past 90 for the first time Tuesday, setting a record.

Wide intraday swings may persist, said Arjun Jayaraman, a portfolio manager at Causeway Capital Management. “There’s been a lot of very speculative, leveraged money coming into the Korean market.”

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Volatility in Korea will stay higher than historical levels, driven by leveraged ETFs and increased retail participation through margin loans, he said. “Really, leverage is the bottom line here.”

Even with the Kospi up more than 80% this year, investors worry the rally rests on a narrow base. Samsung and SK Hynix account for nearly three‑quarters of the index’s 2026 gains, while losers often outnumbered advancers even as the benchmark hit record highs.

Read: Korea Stock Hedging Surges to Level That Warned of Past Selloffs

Options activity also flashed warning signs. The number of bearish options tied to South Korea’s Kospi 200 Index has climbed so sharply relative to bullish wagers that it is nearing a level that previously foreshadowed market declines. The ratio between protective puts and bullish calls approached 2.5 times, its highest level in five years.

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Meanwhile, retail margin trading hovered near the May 29 record of 38 trillion won , according to the Korea Financial Investment Association. The data showed that 166 billion won of stock margin loans were forcibly liquidated on Friday, the highest in at least six months.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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