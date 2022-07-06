Kotak Cherry offers up to 10% interest rate on corporate bonds

Srikanth Subramanian, chief executive officer-designate, Kotak Cherry said, “Volatile market has created uncertainty among investors and they are looking at bonds for safety. We felt it’s an opportune time to reward retail investors and pull them towards bonds and bond market. Bonds come in with reliable amount of certainty and offer higher returns than fixed deposits as well as offers lower risk than equities, however, selection of the right bond still remains the key."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}