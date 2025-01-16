Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Atul Bhole, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme boasts an impressive AUM of ₹52048.91 crore. Under the guidance of Atul Bhole, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities, by investing predominantly in mid companies. The scheme may also invest in debt and money market instruments, as per the asset allocation table. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme returned -4.91%, showing a negative delta of -2.58% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.77% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -3.29% -5.89% 2.60% 1 Year 24.68% 14.73% 9.95% 3 Years 72.64% 67.25% 5.39% 5 Years 216.56% 204.75% 11.81%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 12.26% Chemical Manufacturing 10.0% Electronic Instr. & Controls 7.9% Misc. Capital Goods 6.24% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.69% Consumer Financial Services 4.16% Construction Services 4.13% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.83% Construction - Raw Materials 3.48% Healthcare Facilities 3.35% Oil & Gas Operations 3.1% Auto & Truck Parts 2.99% Computer Services 2.73% Tires 2.7% Audio & Video Equipment 2.55% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.54% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.29% Aerospace & Defense 1.8% Regional Banks 1.79% Retail (Apparel) 1.46% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.44% Personal & Household Prods. 1.31% Iron & Steel 1.29% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.04% Investment Services 0.97% Misc. Financial Services 0.68% Apparel/Accessories 0.58%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.25 and 1.10, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.82% for one year, 13.32% for three years, and 20.22% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: