Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Atul Bhole, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme boasts an impressive AUM of 52048.91 crore. Under the guidance of Atul Bhole, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities, by investing predominantly in mid companies. The scheme may also invest in debt and money market instruments, as per the asset allocation table. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme returned -4.91%, showing a negative delta of -2.58% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -7.77% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -7.79%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.29% -5.89% 2.60%
1 Year 24.68% 14.73% 9.95%
3 Years 72.64% 67.25% 5.39%
5 Years 216.56% 204.75% 11.81%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Oracle Financial Services Softwa3.69%
Oberoi Realty3.49%
IPCA Laboratories3.45%
Fortis Healthcare3.35%
Mphasis3.13%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming12.26%
Chemical Manufacturing10.0%
Electronic Instr. & Controls7.9%
Misc. Capital Goods6.24%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.69%
Consumer Financial Services4.16%
Construction Services4.13%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.83%
Construction - Raw Materials3.48%
Healthcare Facilities3.35%
Oil & Gas Operations3.1%
Auto & Truck Parts2.99%
Computer Services2.73%
Tires2.7%
Audio & Video Equipment2.55%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.54%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber2.29%
Aerospace & Defense1.8%
Regional Banks1.79%
Retail (Apparel)1.46%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.44%
Personal & Household Prods.1.31%
Iron & Steel1.29%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.04%
Investment Services0.97%
Misc. Financial Services0.68%
Apparel/Accessories0.58%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.90, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.25 and 1.10, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.82% for one year, 13.32% for three years, and 20.22% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Apollo Tyres0.97%9704977513.79
Ntpc Green Energy0.87%36160584459.93
Nuvama Wealth Management0.78%600078415.52
Vishal Mega Mart0.17%840846489.50

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
IPCA Laboratories1.2004651E71.0796224E71830.18
Power Finance Corp2.5137707E72.3701368E71063.01
Wipro3.5880176E73.4880176E71052.86
P I Industries2970764.02830986.01043.41
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation4.0455132E72.4265482E7991.86
Deepak Nitrite3925896.03879784.0967.74
Birlasoft2.1034229E71.7247752E7966.48
Global Health8417977.07503314.0809.24
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals4396813.03583391.0660.84
Apar Industries700526.0609922.0629.30
MRF45240.042365.0553.44
REC8416942.07181428.0359.58
Techno Electric & Engineering2530915.02180915.0342.56

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Oracle Financial Services Softwa1632036.01529941.01956.72
Persistent Systems3528687.02407016.01554.38
Dixon Technologies (India)755135.0753620.01351.72

