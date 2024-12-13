Hello User
Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December

Livemint

Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Equity Hybrid Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Kotak Equity Hybrid Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Atul Bhole, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 6606.22 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Atul Bhole, the fund adheres to its objective of investment objective of the scheme is to achieve growth by investing in equity and equity related instruments, balanced with income generation by investing in debt and money market instruments. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund returned -0.01%, showing a positive delta of 1.19%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.90%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 10.41% 4.08% 6.33%
1 Year 29.67% 16.38% 13.29%
3 Years 17.68% 40.22% -22.54%
5 Years 20.66% 101.49% -80.83%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank4.39%
Bharti Airtel3.61%
Infosys3.16%
Oracle Financial Services Softwa2.82%
Power Finance Corp2.62%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming11.67%
Regional Banks6.91%
Construction Services4.79%
Consumer Financial Services4.79%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.48%
Chemical Manufacturing4.22%
Communications Services3.61%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures2.58%
Electric Utilities2.57%
Electronic Instr. & Controls2.49%
Auto & Truck Parts2.42%
Personal & Household Prods.2.41%
Oil & Gas Operations2.38%
Construction - Raw Materials2.02%
Computer Services2.02%
Healthcare Facilities1.97%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.32%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.29%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.28%
Investment Services1.06%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.04%
Misc. Financial Services0.91%
Natural Gas Utilities0.91%
Iron & Steel0.78%
Air Courier0.78%
Misc. Capital Goods0.74%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber0.7%
Aerospace & Defense0.67%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.37%
Real Estate Operations0.1%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.19 and 0.95, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.12% for one year, 9.18% for three years, and 14.97% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Apar Industries0.74%4836948.68
Birlasoft0.42%50000027.51

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Bharti Airtel1679465.01479465.0238.58
Power Finance Corp4152007.03802007.0172.98
Wipro3171049.02421049.0133.60
Tata Consultancy Services368987.0318987.0126.59
Polycab India178812.0116500.075.50
Deepak Nitrite379281.0277286.073.11
Uno Minda1056136.0742020.072.97
REC1378829.01153829.060.30
Ge Vernova T&d India287073.0224629.040.12

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Shriram Finance250000.0210000.065.92
Samvardhana Motherson International3440726.02852797.051.63

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

