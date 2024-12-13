Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Equity Hybrid Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Kotak Equity Hybrid Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Atul Bhole, remains a prominent player in the Aggressive Allocation. Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹6606.22 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Atul Bhole, the fund adheres to its objective of investment objective of the scheme is to achieve growth by investing in equity and equity related instruments, balanced with income generation by investing in debt and money market instruments. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Kotak Equity Hybrid Fund returned -0.01%, showing a positive delta of 1.19%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 3.90%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 10.41% 4.08% 6.33% 1 Year 29.67% 16.38% 13.29% 3 Years 17.68% 40.22% -22.54% 5 Years 20.66% 101.49% -80.83%

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 11.67% Regional Banks 6.91% Construction Services 4.79% Consumer Financial Services 4.79% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.48% Chemical Manufacturing 4.22% Communications Services 3.61% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 2.58% Electric Utilities 2.57% Electronic Instr. & Controls 2.49% Auto & Truck Parts 2.42% Personal & Household Prods. 2.41% Oil & Gas Operations 2.38% Construction - Raw Materials 2.02% Computer Services 2.02% Healthcare Facilities 1.97% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.32% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.29% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.28% Investment Services 1.06% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.04% Misc. Financial Services 0.91% Natural Gas Utilities 0.91% Iron & Steel 0.78% Air Courier 0.78% Misc. Capital Goods 0.74% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 0.7% Aerospace & Defense 0.67% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.37% Real Estate Operations 0.1%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.21, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.19 and 0.95, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 9.12% for one year, 9.18% for three years, and 14.97% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Apar Industries 0.74% 48369 48.68 Birlasoft 0.42% 500000 27.51

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Shriram Finance 250000.0 210000.0 65.92 Samvardhana Motherson International 3440726.0 2852797.0 51.63