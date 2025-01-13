Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harsha Upadhyaya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Kotak Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹51275.67 crore. Under the guidance of Harsha Upadhyaya, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities, generally focused on a few selected sectors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Kotak Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Kotak Flexicap Fund returned -3.41%, showing a negative delta of -0.29% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.82% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY 500 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-6.08%
|-7.23%
|1.15%
|1 Year
|15.27%
|8.28%
|6.99%
|3 Years
|46.51%
|36.96%
|9.55%
|5 Years
|114.18%
|114.41%
|-0.23%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|ICICI Bank
|6.72%
|Bharat Electronics
|5.83%
|HDFC Bank
|5.60%
|Infosys
|4.17%
|Larsen & Toubro
|4.14%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Regional Banks
|22.14%
|Software & Programming
|9.25%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|6.42%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|6.2%
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.83%
|Construction Services
|5.26%
|Oil & Gas Operations
|4.21%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|3.39%
|Iron & Steel
|3.36%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|3.28%
|Computer Services
|2.82%
|Communications Services
|2.62%
|Tires
|2.3%
|Airline
|2.26%
|Oil & Gas - Integrated
|1.89%
|Personal & Household Prods.
|1.87%
|Auto & Truck Manufacturers
|1.84%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|1.71%
|Recreational Products
|1.67%
|Investment Services
|1.52%
|Electric Utilities
|1.28%
|Natural Gas Utilities
|1.2%
|Railroads
|1.0%
|Metal Mining
|0.96%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|0.79%
|Beverages (Alcoholic)
|0.79%
|Insurance (Accident & Health)
|0.6%
|Tobacco
|0.46%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|0.35%
|Consumer Financial Services
|0.35%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.75 and 0.70, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.97% for one year, 12.87% for three years, and 18.10% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Swiggy
|0.35%
|3861401
|181.78
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|HCL Technologies
|3900000.0
|3800000.0
|702.26
|Tech Mahindra
|4300000.0
|3900000.0
|667.80
|Coromandel International
|1516321.0
|1500000.0
|268.35
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1.07E7
|1.05E7
|1014.25
|The Ramco Cements
|8000000.0
|7900000.0
|801.70
|KEC International
|6500000.0
|5427583.0
|572.24
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1.0E7
|9700000.0
|565.85
|Apollo Tyres
|4600400.0
|4170300.0
|212.54
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|1.5E7
|1.0948514E7
|177.87
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.