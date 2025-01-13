Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harsha Upadhyaya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Kotak Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹51275.67 crore. Under the guidance of Harsha Upadhyaya, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities, generally focused on a few selected sectors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Kotak Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Kotak Flexicap Fund returned -3.41%, showing a negative delta of -0.29% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.82% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -6.08% -7.23% 1.15% 1 Year 15.27% 8.28% 6.99% 3 Years 46.51% 36.96% 9.55% 5 Years 114.18% 114.41% -0.23%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 22.14% Software & Programming 9.25% Chemical Manufacturing 6.42% Construction - Raw Materials 6.2% Aerospace & Defense 5.83% Construction Services 5.26% Oil & Gas Operations 4.21% Biotechnology & Drugs 3.39% Iron & Steel 3.36% Misc. Capital Goods 3.28% Computer Services 2.82% Communications Services 2.62% Tires 2.3% Airline 2.26% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.89% Personal & Household Prods. 1.87% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 1.84% Misc. Fabricated Products 1.71% Recreational Products 1.67% Investment Services 1.52% Electric Utilities 1.28% Natural Gas Utilities 1.2% Railroads 1.0% Metal Mining 0.96% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 0.79% Beverages (Alcoholic) 0.79% Insurance (Accident & Health) 0.6% Tobacco 0.46% Auto & Truck Parts 0.35% Consumer Financial Services 0.35%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.75 and 0.70, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.97% for one year, 12.87% for three years, and 18.10% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Swiggy 0.35% 3861401 181.78

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) HCL Technologies 3900000.0 3800000.0 702.26 Tech Mahindra 4300000.0 3900000.0 667.80 Coromandel International 1516321.0 1500000.0 268.35

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: