Kotak Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Kotak Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Kotak Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Flexicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Flexicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harsha Upadhyaya, remains a prominent player in the Flexi Cap. Kotak Flexicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 51275.67 crore. Under the guidance of Harsha Upadhyaya, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities, generally focused on a few selected sectors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be realized. This detailed review of Kotak Flexicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Kotak Flexicap Fund returned -3.41%, showing a negative delta of -0.29% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.82% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -6.08% -7.23% 1.15%
1 Year 15.27% 8.28% 6.99%
3 Years 46.51% 36.96% 9.55%
5 Years 114.18% 114.41% -0.23%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank6.72%
Bharat Electronics5.83%
HDFC Bank5.60%
Infosys4.17%
Larsen & Toubro4.14%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks22.14%
Software & Programming9.25%
Chemical Manufacturing6.42%
Construction - Raw Materials6.2%
Aerospace & Defense5.83%
Construction Services5.26%
Oil & Gas Operations4.21%
Biotechnology & Drugs3.39%
Iron & Steel3.36%
Misc. Capital Goods3.28%
Computer Services2.82%
Communications Services2.62%
Tires2.3%
Airline2.26%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.89%
Personal & Household Prods.1.87%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers1.84%
Misc. Fabricated Products1.71%
Recreational Products1.67%
Investment Services1.52%
Electric Utilities1.28%
Natural Gas Utilities1.2%
Railroads1.0%
Metal Mining0.96%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery0.79%
Beverages (Alcoholic)0.79%
Insurance (Accident & Health)0.6%
Tobacco0.46%
Auto & Truck Parts0.35%
Consumer Financial Services0.35%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.91, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.75 and 0.70, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.97% for one year, 12.87% for three years, and 18.10% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy0.35%3861401181.78

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HCL Technologies3900000.03800000.0702.26
Tech Mahindra4300000.03900000.0667.80
Coromandel International1516321.01500000.0268.35

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zydus Lifesciences1.07E71.05E71014.25
The Ramco Cements8000000.07900000.0801.70
KEC International6500000.05427583.0572.24
Au Small Finance Bank1.0E79700000.0565.85
Apollo Tyres4600400.04170300.0212.54
Samvardhana Motherson International1.5E71.0948514E7177.87

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

