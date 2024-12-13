Hello User
Livemint

Kotak Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Kotak Healthcare Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December

Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Shibani Kurian,Dhananjay Tikariha, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Healthcare. Kotak Healthcare Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 405.71 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Shibani Kurian,Dhananjay Tikariha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation through investing in equity and equity related securities of companies benefitting directly or indirectly Pharma, Healthcare, and allied sectors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Kotak Healthcare Fund returned -1.59%, showing a negative delta of -0.39%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.17%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 20.10% 4.08% 16.02%
1 Year 40.47% 16.38% 24.09%
3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22%
5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries14.81%
Cipla7.08%
Divis Laboratories5.23%
Max Healthcare Institute4.19%
Jubilant Pharmova4.18%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Biotechnology & Drugs70.71%
Healthcare Facilities16.84%
Major Drugs4.16%
Chemical Manufacturing2.19%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value
Orchid Pharma3.59%10000014.58
Aster DM Healthcare2.08%1900008.45

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries346000.0325000.060.09

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value
Marksans Pharma500000.0250000.07.25

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

