Kotak Healthcare Fund performance review analysis for December: This detailed review of Kotak Healthcare Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for December: Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Shibani Kurian,Dhananjay Tikariha, remains a prominent player in the Sector - Healthcare. Kotak Healthcare Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹405.71 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Shibani Kurian,Dhananjay Tikariha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long term capital appreciation through investing in equity and equity related securities of companies benefitting directly or indirectly Pharma, Healthcare, and allied sectors. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the scheme will be achieved. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Kotak Healthcare Fund returned -1.59%, showing a negative delta of -0.39%. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering 2.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns Nifty 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 20.10% 4.08% 16.02% 1 Year 40.47% 16.38% 24.09% 3 Years 0.00% 40.22% -40.22% 5 Years 0.00% 101.49% -101.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Biotechnology & Drugs 70.71% Healthcare Facilities 16.84% Major Drugs 4.16% Chemical Manufacturing 2.19%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 0.00, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 0.00% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value Orchid Pharma 3.59% 100000 14.58 Aster DM Healthcare 2.08% 190000 8.45

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 346000.0 325000.0 60.09

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value Marksans Pharma 500000.0 250000.0 7.25