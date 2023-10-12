Kotak Institutional Equities reiterates 'buy' rating on Sapphire Foods, sees 19% upside; here's why
Kotak has reiterated a 'buy' rating on Sapphire Foods, raising the target price to ₹1,700 apiece. Over the period spanning FY2020–23, the company recorded a 19.8% revenue CAGR in India, the second highest among QSR companies in the country, said the brokerage.
Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has reiterated its 'buy' rating on Sapphire Foods (SF) and revised its target price to ₹1,700 apiece from 1,615 earlier. This new target price signals an upside of 18.63% for the stock from its previous closing price.
