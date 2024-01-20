Q3 Result Preview; All eyes will be on Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 performance to be announced on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market nervousness was visible and share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 0.66% lower on Friday on the BSE.

The caution on Banks prevails as market participants are not being kind to any disappointments in Q3 performance and even slight miss in the results on any parameters is leading to sharp correction in stock prices as had been the case with HDFC Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Banks while the Credit growth is being expected to remain steady. The loan growth also is seen to be good even though some analysts say that the unsecured loan growth is likely to moderate across banks. Also another key that remains watched for is deposit growth.

Analysts in their preview reports have highlighted that asset quality is likely to remain in a sweet spot, leading to lower slippages, but recovery and upgrades are likely to lower as well. Analysts expect banks to report a 15-20 bps decline in NIMs. While loan yields have limited room for expansion, the deposit costs are likely to re-price higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kotak Mahindra Bank- Q3 expectations Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expect steady traction in loan growth for Kotak Mahindra Bank during the December 2024 quarter. They expect liability growth to remain healthy for Kotak Mahindra Bank. While Margins are expected to compress further for Kotak Mahindra Bank, asset quality to remain in control.

The Net Interest Income for Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to grow healthy 15.2% year on year to ₹6510 Crore. Operating profits for Kotak Mahindra Bank at ₹4830 Crore are estimated to rise 25.5% year-on-year. MOFSL analysts peg Kotak Mahindra Banks net profit at ₹3360 Crore, expected to grow 20.3% year.

Business growth momentum is expected to sustain, growth in the unsecured portfolio will be watched out, said analysts at Axis Securities in their preview. Margin contraction as per them is likely to continue. Axis expect Net Interest Margins to contract by 10-15 basis points. ( 100 basis points make a percent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis expects cost ratios to remain stable supporting operational profitability. Stable credit costs as per Axis are to aid earnings and Asset Quality is expected to remain steady

Kotak Mahindra Bank's CASA (Current and Savings Account) is among the best-in-class at 46% of NDTL (Net Demand and Time Liabilities) as of 1HFY24, said analysts at BNP Paribas. While the bank's initial deposit build up had used high rates as a hook, current saving account rates are only at a minor premium to those of major private banks. Kotak Mahindra Bank's asset-quality performance over the last decade is bested only by HDFC Bank among India's large banks, added analysts at BNP Paribas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key monitorable: Amongst the key Monitorable from the results as per analysts are

the Commentary on Net Interest Margins Growth outlook, (especially the growth trajectory hereon in the unsecured book highlighted analysts at Axis Securities) Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

