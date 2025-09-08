GST rate cuts, RBI actions to support markets, says Kotak pension fund's Subhasis Ghosh
Rising geopolitical tensions and other global risk-off events can induce large corrections but domestic flows are resulting in quick and sharp recoveries, says Subhasis Ghosh, chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund.
Rising geopolitical tensions and other global risk-off events can induce large corrections in the stock markets, but the rising cult of domestic equity investing, evident through pension, insurance and mutual funds, is absorbing foreign portfolio investor outflows and resulting in quick and sharp recoveries from the lows, according to Subhasis Ghosh, chief executive officer at Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund.