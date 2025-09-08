Some feel that with urban demand being lacklustre, rural demand will pick up. Are you seeing that happen?

Macro-economic indicators such as two-wheeler, tractors and fertilizer sales are improving for the last couple of months. Even rural inflation exceeds urban inflation consistently. Corporate commentary by staples companies also suggests that there has been an uptick in sentiment in recent months, after a weak pulse over the last year. Urban India has been lagging due to credit-tightening measures by RBI (Reserve Bank of India). Overall, we are coming out of a lacklustre period of demand with multiple tailwinds such as 100 bps (basis points) cut in policy rate in 2025, CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut by 100 bps, a good monsoon, GST rate cut and the festive season. We remain optimistic on the recovery in demand.