Kotak Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Devender Singhal, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Kotak Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹15816.46 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Devender Singhal, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. This detailed review of Kotak Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Kotak Multicap Fund returned -4.89%, showing a negative delta of -1.24% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.94% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -1.63% -7.26% 5.63% 1 Year 22.93% 8.25% 14.68% 3 Years 91.50% 36.84% 54.66% 5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Software & Programming 12.2% Regional Banks 10.68% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 6.45% Consumer Financial Services 6.41% Construction Services 5.43% Recreational Products 4.6% Computer Services 3.84% Electric Utilities 3.79% Construction - Raw Materials 3.37% Natural Gas Utilities 3.02% Oil & Gas Operations 2.83% Personal & Household Prods. 2.44% Communications Services 2.26% Beverages (Alcoholic) 2.23% Motion Pictures 1.88% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 1.85% Insurance (Life) 1.77% Misc. Capital Goods 1.72% Broadcasting & Cable TV 1.56% Appliance & Tool 1.24% Retail (Department & Discount) 1.12% Investment Services 1.09% Healthcare Facilities 0.98% Printing & Publishing 0.68%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.55, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.30 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.57% for one year, 14.62% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Swiggy 2.78% 9326694 439.06 Ashok Leyland 0.99% 6750000 156.66 Indus Towers 0.97% 4382000 153.09

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) HCL Technologies 1162121.0 998269.0 184.49 Innova Captab 1800000.0 1793890.0 183.32 Fortis Healthcare 5387497.0 2349985.0 154.92