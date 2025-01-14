Hello User
Kotak Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Kotak Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Kotak Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Multicap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Multicap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Multicap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Abhishek Bisen,Devender Singhal, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Kotak Multicap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 15816.46 crore. Under the guidance of Abhishek Bisen,Devender Singhal, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalization. This detailed review of Kotak Multicap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Kotak Multicap Fund returned -4.89%, showing a negative delta of -1.24% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.94% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -1.63% -7.26% 5.63%
1 Year 22.93% 8.25% 14.68%
3 Years 91.50% 36.84% 54.66%
5 Years 0.00% 113.64% -113.64%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Maruti Suzuki India5.46%
Hero Motocorp4.60%
Oracle Financial Services Softwa4.06%
State Bank Of India3.98%
Mphasis3.11%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Software & Programming12.2%
Regional Banks10.68%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers6.45%
Consumer Financial Services6.41%
Construction Services5.43%
Recreational Products4.6%
Computer Services3.84%
Electric Utilities3.79%
Construction - Raw Materials3.37%
Natural Gas Utilities3.02%
Oil & Gas Operations2.83%
Personal & Household Prods.2.44%
Communications Services2.26%
Beverages (Alcoholic)2.23%
Motion Pictures1.88%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)1.85%
Insurance (Life)1.77%
Misc. Capital Goods1.72%
Broadcasting & Cable TV1.56%
Appliance & Tool1.24%
Retail (Department & Discount)1.12%
Investment Services1.09%
Healthcare Facilities0.98%
Printing & Publishing0.68%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.55, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.30 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.57% for one year, 14.62% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Swiggy2.78%9326694439.06
Ashok Leyland0.99%6750000156.66
Indus Towers0.97%4382000153.09

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Maruti Suzuki India855272.0779684.0863.44
Hero Motocorp1646521.01528082.0727.63
Poonawalla Fincorp1.0380464E78140015.0288.53
Ambuja Cements6847167.05237978.0278.40

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
HCL Technologies1162121.0998269.0184.49
Innova Captab1800000.01793890.0183.32
Fortis Healthcare5387497.02349985.0154.92

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

