Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Bihani, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Kotak Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹17593.30 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Bihani, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities by investing predominantly in small cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Kotak Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.



Performance Analysis:



Over the past week, Kotak Small Cap Fund returned -2.79%, showing a positive delta of 3.14% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.44% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -0.30% -4.71% 4.41% 1 Year 24.22% 16.37% 7.85% 3 Years 65.75% 53.82% 11.93% 5 Years 285.21% 195.63% 89.58%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 9.89% Construction Services 9.01% Healthcare Facilities 8.26% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.72% Chemical Manufacturing 5.63% Misc. Capital Goods 5.47% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.66% Software & Programming 4.33% Auto & Truck Parts 4.22% Misc. Fabricated Products 3.93% Retail (Department & Discount) 3.24% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.76% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.36% Air Courier 1.88% Food Processing 1.78% Water Transportation 1.77% Consumer Financial Services 1.45% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.4% Retail (Drugs) 1.32% Retail (Grocery) 1.24% Construction - Raw Materials 1.22% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.05% Iron & Steel 0.95% Regional Banks 0.93% Furniture & Fixtures 0.91% Motion Pictures 0.84% Appliance & Tool 0.83% Investment Services 0.76% Containers & Packaging 0.76% Retail (Apparel) 0.57% Apparel/Accessories 0.33%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.71, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.98 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.65% for one year, 13.89% for three years, and 22.43% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Medplus Health Services 1.32% 2982533 233.45 KEI Industries 0.75% 307811 132.77 Swiggy 0.57% 2134499 100.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: