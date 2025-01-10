Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Bihani, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Kotak Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹17593.30 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Bihani, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities by investing predominantly in small cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Kotak Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.
Performance Analysis:
Over the past week, Kotak Small Cap Fund returned -2.79%, showing a positive delta of 3.14% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.44% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.
The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:
|Period
|Mutual Fund Returns
|NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance
|Performance Difference
|6 Months
|-0.30%
|-4.71%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|24.22%
|16.37%
|7.85%
|3 Years
|65.75%
|53.82%
|11.93%
|5 Years
|285.21%
|195.63%
|89.58%
Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:
|Holding Name
|Percentage of Portfolio
|Cyient
|3.32%
|Techno Electric & Engineering
|2.96%
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|2.94%
|Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc
|2.69%
|Blue Star
|2.63%
|Sector Name
|Weightage (%)
|Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures
|9.89%
|Construction Services
|9.01%
|Healthcare Facilities
|8.26%
|Electronic Instr. & Controls
|5.72%
|Chemical Manufacturing
|5.63%
|Misc. Capital Goods
|5.47%
|Biotechnology & Drugs
|4.66%
|Software & Programming
|4.33%
|Auto & Truck Parts
|4.22%
|Misc. Fabricated Products
|3.93%
|Retail (Department & Discount)
|3.24%
|Constr. & Agric. Machinery
|2.76%
|Textiles - Non Apparel
|2.36%
|Air Courier
|1.88%
|Food Processing
|1.78%
|Water Transportation
|1.77%
|Consumer Financial Services
|1.45%
|Fabricated Plastic & Rubber
|1.4%
|Retail (Drugs)
|1.32%
|Retail (Grocery)
|1.24%
|Construction - Raw Materials
|1.22%
|Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)
|1.05%
|Iron & Steel
|0.95%
|Regional Banks
|0.93%
|Furniture & Fixtures
|0.91%
|Motion Pictures
|0.84%
|Appliance & Tool
|0.83%
|Investment Services
|0.76%
|Containers & Packaging
|0.76%
|Retail (Apparel)
|0.57%
|Apparel/Accessories
|0.33%
Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.71, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.98 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.
In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.65% for one year, 13.89% for three years, and 22.43% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.
In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|Holding (%)
|No of shares
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Medplus Health Services
|1.32%
|2982533
|233.45
|KEI Industries
|0.75%
|307811
|132.77
|Swiggy
|0.57%
|2134499
|100.49
The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before purchase)
|No of shares (After purchase)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|4550149.0
|4473885.0
|521.95
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.0834465E7
|9311604.0
|465.54
|Century Plyboards (I)
|6461177.0
|6407374.0
|464.60
|Brigade Enterprises
|2456052.0
|2446441.0
|303.58
|Ge Vernova T&d India
|1069934.0
|1049102.0
|184.25
|Cello World
|2558842.0
|2198002.0
|173.68
|Supreme Industries
|389643.0
|370884.0
|172.51
The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:
|Stock Name
|No of shares (Before reduction)
|No of shares (After reduction)
|Holding Value (in Cr)
|Amber Enterprises India
|618590.0
|616512.0
|373.92
|Waaree Energies
|880000.0
|794764.0
|212.03
|Computer Age Management Services
|464100.0
|273888.0
|134.99
|P I Industries
|257416.0
|237846.0
|96.70
|Prataap Snacks
|661399.0
|660261.0
|68.20
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|6154286.0
|3191548.0
|51.85
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|298542.0
|295435.0
|44.69
