Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Kotak Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Kotak Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Kotak Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Kotak Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Kotak Small Cap Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Harish Bihani, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. Kotak Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 17593.30 crore. Under the guidance of Harish Bihani, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the scheme is to generate capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities by investing predominantly in small cap companies. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Kotak Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Kotak Small Cap Fund returned -2.79%, showing a positive delta of 3.14% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -4.44% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -8.57%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -0.30% -4.71% 4.41%
1 Year 24.22% 16.37% 7.85%
3 Years 65.75% 53.82% 11.93%
5 Years 285.21% 195.63% 89.58%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Cyient3.32%
Techno Electric & Engineering2.96%
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre2.94%
Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc2.69%
Blue Star2.63%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures9.89%
Construction Services9.01%
Healthcare Facilities8.26%
Electronic Instr. & Controls5.72%
Chemical Manufacturing5.63%
Misc. Capital Goods5.47%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.66%
Software & Programming4.33%
Auto & Truck Parts4.22%
Misc. Fabricated Products3.93%
Retail (Department & Discount)3.24%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.76%
Textiles - Non Apparel2.36%
Air Courier1.88%
Food Processing1.78%
Water Transportation1.77%
Consumer Financial Services1.45%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.4%
Retail (Drugs)1.32%
Retail (Grocery)1.24%
Construction - Raw Materials1.22%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.05%
Iron & Steel0.95%
Regional Banks0.93%
Furniture & Fixtures0.91%
Motion Pictures0.84%
Appliance & Tool0.83%
Investment Services0.76%
Containers & Packaging0.76%
Retail (Apparel)0.57%
Apparel/Accessories0.33%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.71, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.98 and 1.16, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.65% for one year, 13.89% for three years, and 22.43% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Medplus Health Services1.32%2982533233.45
KEI Industries0.75%307811132.77
Swiggy0.57%2134499100.49

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre4550149.04473885.0521.95
Aster DM Healthcare1.0834465E79311604.0465.54
Century Plyboards (I)6461177.06407374.0464.60
Brigade Enterprises2456052.02446441.0303.58
Ge Vernova T&d India1069934.01049102.0184.25
Cello World2558842.02198002.0173.68
Supreme Industries389643.0370884.0172.51

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Amber Enterprises India618590.0616512.0373.92
Waaree Energies880000.0794764.0212.03
Computer Age Management Services464100.0273888.0134.99
P I Industries257416.0237846.096.70
Prataap Snacks661399.0660261.068.20
Samvardhana Motherson International6154286.03191548.051.85
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals298542.0295435.044.69

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.