Business News/ Markets / KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.41%, Nifty up by 0.1%

KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.41%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1778.4 and closed at 1743. The stock reached a high of 1778.4 and a low of 1743, indicating a relatively stable trading range throughout the day.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:10 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price 1743, -0.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81660.44, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 1778.4 and a low of 1743 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51747.39
101797.00
201795.62
501771.38
1001626.76
3001570.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1776.15, 1793.5, & 1828.0, whereas it has key support levels at 1724.3, 1689.8, & 1672.45.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -55.36% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.92 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.06% with a target price of 1900.92857143.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.

KPIT Technologies share price down -0.41% today to trade at 1743 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.12% each respectively.

