KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1745.55, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83036.4, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1764.55 and a low of ₹1731.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1791.70 10 1769.55 20 1803.44 50 1788.36 100 1645.14 300 1577.00

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -43.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 72.23 .

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.