KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.06%

At 17 Sep 11:06 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1745.55, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83036.4, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1764.55 and a low of ₹1731.65 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1791.70
|10
|1769.55
|20
|1803.44
|50
|1788.36
|100
|1645.14
|300
|1577.00
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -43.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -0.63% today to trade at ₹1745.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Elxsi are falling today, but its peers Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.06% & 0.06% each respectively.
