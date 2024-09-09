KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.11%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1710.05 and closed at ₹ 1716.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1727.85 and a low of ₹ 1705.15 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1716.95, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81342.94, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1727.85 and a low of ₹1705.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1747.39 10 1797.00 20 1795.62 50 1771.38 100 1626.76 300 1569.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1747.22, ₹1764.43, & ₹1780.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1714.22, ₹1698.43, & ₹1681.22.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -54.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 71.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.72% with a target price of ₹1900.92857143.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}