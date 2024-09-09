KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.78%, Nifty up by 0.11%

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1716.95, -0.78% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81342.94, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1727.85 and a low of ₹1705.15 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1747.39
|10
|1797.00
|20
|1795.62
|50
|1771.38
|100
|1626.76
|300
|1569.38
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1747.22, ₹1764.43, & ₹1780.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1714.22, ₹1698.43, & ₹1681.22.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -54.02% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -0.78% today to trade at ₹1716.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Affle India are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.2% each respectively.