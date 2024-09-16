KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.15%, Nifty up by 0.14%

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹ 1830.05 and closed at ₹ 1784.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1831.15 and a low of ₹ 1781.90 during the day.

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1784.95, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1831.15 and a low of ₹1781.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1791.70 10 1769.55 20 1803.44 50 1788.36 100 1645.14 300 1577.22

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -44.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 75.03 .

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.