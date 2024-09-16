KPIT Technologies share are down by -2.15%, Nifty up by 0.14%

At 16 Sep 11:20 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1784.95, -2.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82990.35, up by 0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1831.15 and a low of ₹1781.9 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1791.70
|10
|1769.55
|20
|1803.44
|50
|1788.36
|100
|1645.14
|300
|1577.22
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -44.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in the june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -2.15% today to trade at ₹1784.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Persistent Systems are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.12% each respectively.